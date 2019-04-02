Subject of week-long manhunt on Big Island faces 19 charges

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who led Big Island police on a manhunt for more than a week was charged with 19 counts Tuesday.
Walter Gomes III, 41, was arrested without incident on Sunday night in Kona.
He was originally wanted in connection with a shooting on March 21 that left a woman seriously injured.
In the ensuing days, he evaded police several times and police shot at him during three separate encounters.
The 19 counts Gomes was charged with stem from the March 21 shooting, and include first-degree assault, firearms and drugs charges, and terroristic threatening.
His bail has been set at $313,250.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.