State drops domestic abuse case against Maui County’s top civil attorney

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has dropped domestic abuse charges against Maui County’s top civil attorney, saying the decision was made “after a careful review.”
Corporation Counsel Patrick Wong, 53, was placed on administrative leave last month after officers arrested him at a Wailuku home for abuse of a household member.
He was subsequently charged and released on $1,000 bail.
To avoid a conflict of interest, the county handed the case over to the state Attorney General’s Office to determine whether to prosectue.
And this week, the office announced it would not proceed with the case.
“The decision to decline prosecution of Patrick Wong was made after a careful review of all available evidence related to the incident,” Krishna Jayaram, special assistant to the state attorney general, said in a statement.
Jayaram said police reports, body cam footage, photographs, and a 911 call were used to determine whether to continue with the case.
“This review failed to demonstrate that Wong was engaged in an act of domestic violence pursuant to the laws of the State of Hawaii,” Jayaram said. “The complainant in this case has been apprised and supports the department’s decision.”
He continued: “Prosecutorial review is a tremendous responsibility that this Department does not take lightly. Each case is evaluated on the evidence presented and not the identity of the accused or the accuser.”
It’s unclear if Wong will return to his Maui County position. In his absence, a deputy has filled in.
