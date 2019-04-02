Spring showers and possible thunderstorms for Hawaii Island on Saturday

You’ll likely hear the whistle of the winds this weekend. Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend due to a strong high pressure fan far to the northeast of the state. Another round of possible thunderstorms may be possible due to an upper level low off of Hawaii Island and this will bring enhance trade wind showers, particularly near Maui and Hawaii Island. Thunderstorms will remain a possibility over the southern end of the state through Saturday.
Drier conditions, along with weaker trade winds are expected by Monday.
The NWS has a number of alerts up including a wind advisory over parts of Maui county and Hawaii Island plus ocean alerts including a high surf warning for east shores of Hawaii Island. Advisory level surf will continue along east facing shores through the weekend, then gradually ease early next week as the trades trend down. Surf along north and west facing shores will peak by Monday night below advisory levels, then ease into midweek. A small, long- period, background south swell will be possible early next week, which will be enough to generate small surf for south facing shores.
