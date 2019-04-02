Schatz wants to end Electoral College system in presidential elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and several other Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Tuesday that would abolish the Electoral College system and instead allow presidents to be elected through the popular vote alone.
"In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It's that simple," Schatz said, in a statement. "No one's vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it's undemocratic. It's time to end it."
Historically, there have been five presidents who won the election but lost the popular vote.
President Donald Trump and former President George W. Bush, both Republicans, won the election despite losing the popular vote.
Supporters of the Electoral College say it protects smaller and rural states. Critics call the system outdated, saying zip codes could silence some voters while amplifying others.
