Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest additions (proof that all babies are cute)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo is celebrating some baby news, but you might want to keep your hands to yourself when you meet the attraction’s newest additions.
Zoo staff said that five crocodile monitor lizards successfully hatched last month.
The little ones don’t have names yet, but they have formed a close bond with their keepers.
The Honolulu Zoo is one of just three zoos in the world that have successfully hatched crocodile monitor lizards since 1990. Gestation for the lizards is typically six to eight months.
Crocodile monitor lizards, which are a protected species, have sharp, long teeth that help them catch small mammals and birds for dinner. They also have a keen sense of smell.
The species is native to New Guinea’s coastal rainforests and mangrove swamps, and grow up to about 10 feet in length ― making them one of the longest lizards in the world.
Want to see the lizard babies? You can now at the zoo’s Keiki Barn nursery.
