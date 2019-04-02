'It is a somber day’: Hawaii Marine killed in Arizona chopper crash mourned

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of two Marine pilots killed over the weekend in a Arizona military helicopter crash was assigned to the Marine Corps Base Kaneohe.
The Hawaii-based pilot was identified as Capt. Travis Brannon, 30, of Nashville, Tennessee.
The Marine Corps said he was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing at Kaneohe Bay.
The helicopter crash happened during a semi-annual weapons and tactic instructor course that was organized out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona.
Also killed in the crash: Maj. Matthew Wiegand, 34 of Ambler, Pennsylvania.
Marine Corps officials said the crash happened Saturday morning while the two were flying an AH-17 Viper. The investigation into what brought the chopper down is ongoing.
“It is a somber day for the entire Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command as we mourn this tremendous loss," said Brig. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”
Before coming to the islands, Brannon had served in Australia, Florida, and California.
“We join the families of Maj. Wiegand and Capt. Brannon in mourning the loss of a loved one,” said Col. Kelvin W. Gallman, in a news release. “Our most valued assets are the individual Marines and our primary focus is supporting the families during this difficult time.”
