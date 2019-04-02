Governor encourages residents to ‘Invest the time’ to participate in 2020 census

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The count won’t happen for another year, but Hawaii leaders are already putting in the work to ensure every Hawaii resident is counted.
In an effort to ensure an accurate population count, Governor David Ige announced the creation of the Hawaii Government Complete Count Committee (HGCCC).
The committee will be tasked with organizing state resources for the 2020 census, which will be conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The committee will also effort educating residents about the importance of being counted, and increasing response rate for the census questionnaire.
At their first monthly meeting, Gov. Ige said to committee members, "It is very important that our population count is accurate. Census data will be used to distribute billions of federal dollars to states and communities each year during the coming decade.”
Tapped to chair the committee by Gov. Ige was Dr. Eugene Tian, a state economist with the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Other committee members will represent the four counties and other state government agencies.
The state says the formation of the committee represents an important partnership between Hawaii and the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Our state’s population rate has been low and undercounted in the last few Census counts. We encourage all residents to invest the time to complete the Census questionnaire which will be sent to them on April 1, 2020. I believe our Government Complete Count Committee will greatly improve our state’s participation rate,” Gov. Ige said in a news release.
Locally, the Census Bureau will hire hundreds in the coming months to help with the count. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.