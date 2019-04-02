Ideas wanted on a plan to make Oahu streets more pedestrian-friendly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City’s Department of Transportation Services is seeking public comment on a plan to improve pedestrian safety on Oahu.
After a deadly year for pedestrians in 2018, the city is examining ways to reduce the danger on the roads for pedestrians and drivers, and save lives.
The Oahu Pedestrian Plan will survey the streets of the island and identify the areas that need the most improvements. The plan will include technical recommendations for proven safety countermeasures in alignment with city and federal guidelines.
“Walking is one of the best ways to get around, whether it’s a short stroll to get lunch in downtown, or a leisurely walk on the North Shore,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “The city’s goal is to making walking as safe and accessible as possible, and the Oahu Pedestrian Plan will ensure that we hear from the walking public.”
The public meeting will take place on April 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aloha Tower Marketplace Multi-Purpose room 3.
For those who can’t attend the meeting in person, comments will be accepted via email at completestreets@honolulu.gov.
The plan is among the many routes the city is taking to improve safety for pedestrians.
