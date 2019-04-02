‘A gift’: Teen’s musical talents know no bounds ... not even his own

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every day after school, Juni Phillip taps into his creative side.
In his family’s apartment in Halawa Housing, he plays his electronic keyboard and sings. He calls his musical ability a gift.
"A talented gift that God has given to me," he said.
The 17-year-old was born with a medical condition that affects his limbs.
"I can't move my arms or anything. I'm paralyzed for life," he said.
When he was a child, Juni discovered he had a knack for singing.
And as a teenager he figured out a way to accompany himself on an instrument, by using his feet to program music tracks into a keyboard.
"All I do is touch the keys and try to see if I match the pitch," he said.
It would be easier if he had the use of his hands but Juni doesn’t. When he’s singing, he uses his toes to change the chords.
The reaction from the audience is always surprise and admiration.
"I make them cry, to be honest," he said. "I realize the cry that they're tearing about is joyful."
Juni’s a junior at McKinley High school. He sings in school and at church with King’s Chapel Oahu’s Marshallese Ministry.
His musical tastes bounce from pop to country and contemporary Christian. He also performs original tunes. He estimates he has written more than 100 songs.
“When the music starts playing, the words just come out of my brain,” he said.
Juni hopes to one day be a recording artist. He has a YouTube channel and a growing group of followers.
And for anyone facing adversity he says, "Don't quit on yourself."
That’s a song we all can sing.
