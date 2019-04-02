Entertainment: “The Voice” Recap, Na Palapalai Video Debut & Radio April Fools

The Na Hoku Hanohano Award winning group will have a DOUBLE disc CD "Back To The Patch" they are about to release, they have a Miss Hula DOUBLE DVD that will be released and a Greatest Hits CD with unreleased tracks that they've been working on. PLUS they are making the rounds with FREE Community Concerts starting with Kauai in May. Stay tuned for more information on the dates as we get closer to them or check them out on Na Palapalai's FB or website.