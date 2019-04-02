Entertainment: “The Voice” Recap, Na Palapalai Video Debut & Radio April Fools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last night on The Voice it was night #2 of the Battle Rounds. It was Team Adam on deck with Celia Babini and Karly Moreno. Celia would win the battle, but Karly would be stolen by Blake. That would happen with this first performance and the last performance of the night. You can see more of The Voice, Monday nights here on KHNL
We have the worldwide debut of the new video from Na Palapalai. It is a song written by Kehau Tamure called “He Lei Kaulana”. You’re seeing it here first on Hawaii News Now. Mahalo to Na Palapalai for letting Hawaii News Now debut the new video before it went to Social Media on all of Na Palapalai’s platforms.
The Na Hoku Hanohano Award winning group will have a DOUBLE disc CD "Back To The Patch" they are about to release, they have a Miss Hula DOUBLE DVD that will be released and a Greatest Hits CD with unreleased tracks that they've been working on. PLUS they are making the rounds with FREE Community Concerts starting with Kauai in May. Stay tuned for more information on the dates as we get closer to them or check them out on Na Palapalai's FB or website.
April Fools Radio Fun: Kool Gold 107.9 had some fun yesterday; they told listeners that they would be changing formats. It would be a new K-Pop radio station for Honolulu. Afternoon radio announcer Bart De Silva hosted the change. The station was not changing formats; it was an April Fools Joke. The station was flooded with calls from listeners. They did it for about 20 min. I talked with Program Director Alan Miya, he says the REAL change was that Bart De Silva would be moving to mornings on OLDIES Kool Gold 107.9
Hawaiian 105 KINE had fun yesterday at Billy V’s expense. They announced for April Fools that Billy V was returning to radio. He’s not leaving Sunrise; but it’s not entirely an April Fools Joke either. Starting this weekend, he will be on the radio on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-6pm. The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards are coming up; this Saturday he will be featuring the final ballot nominees from the2019 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.
