Damien Memorial School luau on Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Damien Memorial School Luau is coming up this Sunday. It’s a night full of great food and entertainment.
Robert Cazimero is headlining the event; he joins us along with principal Kyle Atabay.
Robert Cazimero will headline event with his halau, along with Kapena, Josh Tatofi and talented 7th grade Damien singer/ukulele musician Gabriel Somera.
Proceeds will benefit the “Our Campus 2020” which reimagines key Damien facilities to provide current and future students with a state-of-the-art environment for academics, music, the arts and athletics.
One of the plans is to open a recording studio.
There will be a silent auction and raffle drawings. Auction items include a football helmet autographed by the undefeated 2007 WAC champion UH team that went to the Sugar Bowl.
More information is available on Damien High Schools website.
