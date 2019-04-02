Colorado visitor dies while snorkeling off a Kauai shoreline

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 64-year-old visitor to Kauai died in a snorkeling incident Monday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m. Hanalei firefighters were dispatched to Pu’u Poa Beach in Princeville.
There, an unresponsive snorkeler was pulled to shore. A preliminary investigation revealed that the man, identified as Joseph Nesselroth of Colorado, was in the water with his fiance and a tour group when he became distressed about 20 yards from shore.
Bystanders sprung into action to rescue the man and initiate CPR until emergency crews arrived.
Nesselroth was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is pending to determine his exact cause of death.
