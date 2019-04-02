‘Anything can happen’: Kayaking death highlights importance of ocean safety

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the investigation continues into Thursday’s tragic kayaking incident in Kaaawa, Hawaii News Now is learning more about the 5-year-old boy who died when a kayak capsized in the waters off Kaaawa.
The medical examiner has identified the boy as Alaric Chiu of Honolulu, a kindergartner at The Prep at St. Andrews Schools.
"Words cannot express how heartbroken we are over the loss of Alaric in this tragic incident," said Head of School, Dr. Ruth R. Fletcher. "Our school community is supporting the Chiu family in all the ways they need our love and care during this incredibly difficult time"
Chiu was with his camp counselor, 63-year-old Maria Davis, on a kayak about 150 yards from shore when it capsized. They both drowned in the incident.
Two other boys, a 6-year-old and 9-year-old, were onboard the kayak, but were uninjured.
The tragedy is reinforcing the importance of ocean safety.
Federal law requires children 13 years and under to wear a life jacket any time they’re onboard a kayak or water vessel. That didn’t appear to be the case in Thursday’s heartbreaking incident.
Fire officials say crews who responded did not find any life vests at the scene or on any of the individuals who were in the water.
Other childcare groups that run water programs say they're shaken by Thursday's event.
"Anything can happen at any time," said Andy Carre, Waterfront Program Director with Kamaaina Kids. "A situation only feels under control until the second it's not, so there's a lot of things we can do to prevent something bad from happening."
Carre says they have reiterated their water safety protocol to their staff.
"All of the kids and the instructors will be wearing life jackets the entire time. All of our waterfront staff that are going out on the water with the kids are lifeguard certified and CPR firstaid certified," said Carre.
According to the school's spring break itinerary, it appears the stop in Kaaawa was unplanned.
Honolulu attorney Rick Fried, who had a similar case a few years ago, says this accident was completely preventable.
“My initial reaction was this isn’t possible,” said Fried. “The law is 13 or less you must wear (a life vest), and that didn’t happen. And why is hard to understand.”
Mid-Pac's extended learning classes have been canceled for the rest of the week, but regular classes resume Tuesday.
Officials with Mid-Pac and St. Andrews say counselors will be available on campus.
