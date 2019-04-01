Wanted suspect arrested on Hawaii Island after evading police for more than a week

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wanted suspect on Hawaii Island has been arrested after being on the run for more than a week.
Hawaii Island police confirmed Sunday that Kona patrol officers picked up Walter Gomes III in the South Kona area around 5:20 p.m.
The arrest reportedly happened without incident.
Gomes was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 20. In that incident, police said a woman was taken to the Kona Community Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Since then, Gomes has managed to evade police several times. His unknown whereabouts over the last week and a half left the community on pins and needles.
Officers were close to arresting him three times. In all encounters, he managed to get away.
Gomes has a lengthy criminal history. He’s been arrested for a number of crimes, including resisting arrest, family abuse, terroristic threatening, gun and drug violations.
