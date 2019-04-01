US Geological Survey searches for new site for observatory

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey is looking for a new home for the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory after it became displaced because of the Kilauea volcano eruption last year.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Saturday that the observatory office and Jaggar Museum near the edge of the Kilauea caldera in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are considered irreparable following dozens of collapses to the caldera.
Observatory spokeswoman Janet Babb says the agency is examining several options on the Big Island and even on Oahu for a long-term permanent home.
Observatory personnel are currently working out of offices at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.
Babb says officials don’t know how long it will take to find a new location for the observatory.
