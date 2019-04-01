TSA urges travelers to arrive at Kahului Airport early amid screening delays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leaving out of Kahului Airport? Get there early.
That’s the advice of TSA, which says an inoperable x-ray machine is contributing to long lines.
TSA says travelers should get to the airport at least two hours before their flight “due to anticipated delays at the security checkpoint.”
The administration says it’s working to repair the equipment, but doesn’t have a timeline yet on when it will be back online.
This story will be updated.
