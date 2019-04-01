Spring showers and possible thunderstorms for Hawaii Island tonight

Another weak front is approaching the state from the northwest. It will reach Kauai this evening, then it will stall and dissipate over the central islands. Showers will increase ahead and along the front. We are even seeing a few thunderstorms on the radar this afternoon as the atmosphere becomes slightly unstable. Things will stabilize more on Tuesday when the trade winds return to the islands. An area of high pressure builds behind the front. Light showers will favor windward and mauka areas Tuesday through Friday. Winds will become light toward the weekend as the high moves to the northeast of the area.
The upper level trough associated with the front has also brought rather strong winds over the Big Island summits earlier Sunday. Thus a Wind Advisory remains in effect for those areas.
Let’s talk surf! The NWS no longer has an advisory up as the latest NW swell peaked over the weekend. A new long-period northwest swell will build tonight, peak Tuesday, and lower on Wednesday. Peak surf heights will warrant a high surf advisory for north and west facing shores. Another long-period northwest swell arriving Thursday and Friday will peak near advisory levels, with a similarly sized swell possible next weekend. Small surf will continue elsewhere.
