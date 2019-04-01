Spring showers and possible thunderstorms for Hawaii Island tonight

Another weak front is approaching the state from the northwest. It will reach Kauai this evening, then it will stall and dissipate over the central islands. Showers will increase ahead and along the front. We are even seeing a few thunderstorms on the radar this afternoon as the atmosphere becomes slightly unstable. Things will stabilize more on Tuesday when the trade winds return to the islands. An area of high pressure builds behind the front. Light showers will favor windward and mauka areas Tuesday through Friday. Winds will become light toward the weekend as the high moves to the northeast of the area.