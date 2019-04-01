Social media reacts to NCAA RPI rankings, Warrior volleyball drops to No. 2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite being undefeated at 23-0 and having not lost a single set all season, the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team finds itself No. 2 in the NCAA RPI rankings, with Long Beach State sitting atop at No. 1.
The Beach recorded a home-and-away sweep over No. 6 UC Irvine to propel themselves up the rankings, there appears to be a lack reasoning to bump down a Hawaii side that has dominated its opposition all-season long.
Although the team is currently ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll, there has still been some frustration from fans on social media as to why Hawaii isn’t receiving the credit it deserves:
The Warriors will have an opportunity to prove themselves in less than two weeks time when they on LBSU in a two-game series.
