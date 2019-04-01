Social media reacts to NCAA RPI rankings, Warrior volleyball drops to No. 2

23-0 overall, 69-0 in sets.

2 wins vs RPI No. 6 & 9; win over RPI No. 3 & 8.

UH w/ 2 wins at UCI (1 deuce set); LBSU drops a set at UCI, has 2 deuce sets at home vs UCI.

Yet in the RPI, #hawaiimvb drops to No. 2 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️



There’s No Clue At All.



Now we have Really Pretty Idiotic. https://t.co/6ow3nQorMZ