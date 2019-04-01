Smart Money Monday: Finance tips for college students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today’s topic is what college students should learn about finance. To give us some great tips is Kelsi Tamashiro from Bank of Hawaii.
College is the perfect time for young adults to learn about managing money. The sooner they learn while in college, the better they’ll do for the rest of their lives.
For many students, taking out student loans is unavoidable. The key thing is to keep the debt to as little as possible and use the loans you have only for tuition, room and board.
There are two ways students can work during college that can help them financially. One is to work hard at getting good grades which they can use to apply for more academic scholarships.
Getting into consumer debt, like credit card debt. Debt is a self-inflicted wound that should be avoided at all costs. Try and live within your means during college.
Tamashiro says that, “if you can go to college and get book smart and money smart, that’s a great education.”
