Showers moving through the state with dropping surf.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching the state will reach Kauai Monday, then stall and dissipate over the central islands. Showers will increase ahead and along the front. Trade winds will return to the islands Tuesday as high pressure builds behind the front. Light showers will favor windward and mauka areas Tuesday through Friday. Winds will become light toward the weekend as the high moves to the northeast of the area.