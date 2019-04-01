Showers moving through the state with dropping surf.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching the state will reach Kauai Monday, then stall and dissipate over the central islands. Showers will increase ahead and along the front. Trade winds will return to the islands Tuesday as high pressure builds behind the front. Light showers will favor windward and mauka areas Tuesday through Friday. Winds will become light toward the weekend as the high moves to the northeast of the area.
The upper level trough associated with the front has also brought rather strong winds over the Big Island summits earlier Sunday. Thus a Wind Advisory remains in effect for those areas.
Surf will be below advisory levels as today’s WNW swell diminishes and a slight pulse from the NW arrives on Monday. Surf will gradually diminish below advisory levels Wednesday into Thursday. Another NW swell arriving Friday into the weekend may approach advisory levels
