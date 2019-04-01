Parapunov named Big West Player of the Week for 4th time this season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the fourth time in the past five weeks, Rainbow Warrior opposite Rado Parapunov was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week.
The Bulgaria native averaged 4.89 kills per set, hitting .472 during Hawaii’s undefeated road trip that saw the Warriors go 3-0 with wins over Concordia-Irvine and UC San Diego.
Against the Tritons, Parapunov tallied 29 kills over two matches against UCSD and recorded 15 kills with a season-high six blocks against Concordia-Irvine.
For the week, Parapunov averaged 1.33 blocks per set.
On the year, he leads the nation in points per set (5.36) and ranks No. 3 in hitting percentage (.493), No. 6 in kills per set (4.28) and No. 7 in aces per set (0.51).
Parapunov and the Warriors will host a two-match Big West series against UC Santa Barbara this weekend at the Stan Sheriff Center.
