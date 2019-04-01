In-person voting begins for East Honolulu special election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In-person voting for the East Honolulu special election begins Monday as voters once again decide who will take the District 4 seat for City Council.
Doors open at 8 a.m. with voters choosing between Trevor Ozawa and Tommy Waters.
The city's election division website says residents who are not registered can register and vote between Monday through April 13.
The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding Sundays.
On Election Day — April 13 — Honolulu Hale will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Mail-in ballots have already been sent out, but they must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
Some voters, however, have also been reporting issues such as receiving two ballots in the mail. Officials say there are safeguards in place to ensure no one casts more than one ballot.
As of Friday, more than 17,700 mail-in ballots had been received.
The special election is taking place after the November election results were invalidated by the Hawaii Supreme Court because of errors.
Waters and Ozawa were separated by just 22 votes in the November election. Ozawa came out the victor and was expected to become City Council chair. But the state Supreme Court invalidated the results in a unanimous decision. The justices said officials improperly counted 350 late absentee ballots.
In 2014, Waters lost to Ozawa by 41 votes.
District 4 encompasses East Honolulu, including Hawaii Kai, Aina Haina, Kahala, Diamond Head and Waikiki. Some natural divisions and streets create the district’s borders, including the Koolau Ridge, Waialae Nui Stream, the Ala Wai canal, Ward Avenue, Ala Moana Boulevard, 9th Avenue and 11th Avenue.
