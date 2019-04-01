Hawaii’s offense gets shut down against UC Irvine in loss

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team struggled on offense Sunday afternoon against UC Irvine, falling to the Anteaters 4-0 at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii (11-16, 1-2 BWC) couldn’t find its offense against UC Irvine starting pitcher Trenton Denholm, who allowed zero runs on three hits in eight innings on the mound.
Despite not driving in any runs, Hawaii’s Brennan Hancock led the Warriors at the plate going 2-of-4 batting.
Freshman Li'i Pontes got the start for the ‘Bows, going 3.0 innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits. Logan Pouelsen came out of the bullpen for the next 2.1 innings, allowing one run before Preseason All-American Dylan Thomas tossed the final 3.2 innings without yielding a run.
UC Irvine scored twice in the second and added another on a solo home run by Brendan Brooks in the fourth. An RBI single from Jake Palmer in the sixth put the game away.
The Warriors will host UC Davis next for a three-game set at Les Murakami Stadium from April 5-7th.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.