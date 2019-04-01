Free Fun At Camp Erdman Family Day on Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - YMCA of Honolulu is celebrating it’s 150th Anniversary with it’s first event of the year; starting with Camp H.R. Erdman Family Day this Saturday.
We're spending the morning talking with Brooke Benson, Challenge Course Director and Isaac Brann, Summer and Family Camp Director as they assist Billy V from Sunrise with activities like the 55 Foot High – High Rope Odyssey Challenge, the 40 Foot High – Alpine Tower Climb and Archery; all of which will be available for anyone to enjoy and try on Saturday.
This first event of the year will be at the beautiful beachfront 10-acre site in Waialua to enjoy a fun, free day experiencing many of the activities campers throughout the year, enjoy as part of Camp’s weekly programs.
Admission is free. Activities include swimming in the pool (bring swimsuit) and exciting adventure activities like the high ropes challenge (must be 13 years or older), Alpine Tower Climb, archery, giant swing, Gaga Pit game and an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course (covered shoes required for Camp Erdman activities).
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Save time and pre-register at www.ymcahonolulu.org or register onsite at the event. Call 531-YMCA (9622) for more information.
Also find out more information about all of the other things that the YMCA of Honolulu does out at Camp H.R. Erdman, like programs for retreats, businesses, other organizations, Family Camp, teen programs and Summer Resident Camp
During the other 9 months of the year outside of summer – they have programs for retreats, businesses, school groups, church groups and community organizations. They can provide special programming to meet their needs. www.ymcahonolulu.org
