2 in critical condition after near-drowning at a Hawaii Island resort

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were hospitalized in critical condition Sunday following a near double drowning, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
Emergency crews rushed to the Sheraton Keauhou Resort around 4 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, they loaded a tour boat at a nearby dock and combed the area for the victims.
After just two minutes of searching, officials say the two were found floating in the water. A man in his 40s or 50s was found roughly 15 feet from the shoreline, and a woman in her 40s was located about 40 feet out.
Bother were pulled from the water and rushed back to a pier where medics were waiting.
They attempted resuscitation efforts and took the two patients to the Kona Community Hospital in critical condition.
This story will be updated.
