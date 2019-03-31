UC Irvine takes down ‘Bows in Game 2 of series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an offensive explosion the last two games, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team came down to Earth Saturday night, losing to UC Irvine 8-5 at Les Murakami Stadium.
The Anteaters jumped out an early 2-0 lead thanks to an Adrian Damia RBI single and a Brendan Brooks sac-fly in the first inning before going up 3-0 in the third.
In the fourth, the ‘Bows came back as Alex Baeza scored on a Dallas Duarte RBI single. But as soon as Hawaii got some life back in the game, UC Irvine took over.
Scoring three runs in the sixth, UC Irvine jumped out to a commanding 6-1 lead before scoring two more runs in the seventh off two solo home runs to put the game to rest.
The Warriors rallied for three runs in the ninth beginning with an RBI single off the bat of Tyler Best but it was too little, too late.
Starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland went 2.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
The Warriors and Anteaters will conclude their three-game set on Sunday, March 31 at 1:05 p.m. HT at Les Murakami Stadium.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.