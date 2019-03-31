No. 1 Warriors sweep UC San Diego, extend win streak to 23 matches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Make it 23 in a row for the No. 1 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team as the ‘Bows cruised to a straight-set win (25-27, 25-27, 25-16) over UC San Diego Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
Hawaii also extended its current-NCAA set win streak to 69 sets in its dominant performance.
The Warriors were led by outside hitter Rado Parapunov’s match-high 18 kills on .640 hitting.
Stijn van Tilburg tallied seven kills on .545 hitting and also recorded five digs. Setter Joe Worsley racked up 32 assists on the night and picked up two kills of his own.
Still undefeated, Hawaii will return home to the Stan Sheriff Center for its last homestand of the regular season. The Warriors will host a two-game series against UC Santa Barbara on Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th.
Next Saturday’s fixture is also Senior Night for the Warriors. First serve for both matches are set for 7 p.m. HT.
