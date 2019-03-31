Lee falls short of making ONE Championship history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani’s own Angela Lee couldn’t survive the storm in the fifth round against ONE Championship’s strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan Sunday morning, losing to Nan via TKO.
Lee stepped up in weight to take on Nan in an attempt to become the first female two-division title holder in the promotion’s history and nearly pulled off the win in the fourth round as she set up an armbar, but somehow Nan was able to ride out the clock as the round came to an end.
Just minutes later, Nan landed a body shoot that knocked Lee back up against the cage which allowed the strawweight champion to dig deep and unleash a barrage of strikes to Lee’s midsection before the referee intervened to stop the fight.
Nan is now riding a nine-fight winning streak while Lee lost for the first time in her MMA career.
