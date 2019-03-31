Hikers come across a body on a Tantalus area hiking trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are classifying the recent discovery of a body as an unattended death.
The body was found by hikers on a trail in the Tantalus area sometime Friday into Saturday.
Police say the body was that of a 33-year-old man. He was unresponsive and could not be revived upon the discovery.
His identity has not yet been released.
There appears to have been no signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending.
This story may be updated.
