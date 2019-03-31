Hikers come across a body on a Tantalus area hiking trail

The body was found by hikers in the Tantalus area. (HNN)
By HNN Staff | March 31, 2019 at 10:42 PM GMT - Updated March 31 at 10:42 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are classifying the recent discovery of a body as an unattended death.

The body was found by hikers on a trail in the Tantalus area sometime Friday into Saturday.

Police say the body was that of a 33-year-old man. He was unresponsive and could not be revived upon the discovery.

His identity has not yet been released.

There appears to have been no signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending.

This story may be updated.

