Hawaii splits double-header with Long Beach State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 1995, the Rainbow Wahine softball team won a Big West series against the Long Beach State after splitting their double-header against the 49ers Saturday night, knocking off LBSU 11-3 after dropping the first game 5-2.
Hawaii (21-10, 2-1, BWC) lost Game 1 of the double-header a the 49ers jumped out to an early 4-1 after loading the bases in the fifth, scoring three runs to edge out the Wahine.
The Beach added another run in the top of the seventh on an RBI-single from Sydney McCollum to lead 5-1, which the ‘Bows could not come back from.
Starter Izzy Dino took the loss, dropping her record to 7-5 overall and 0-1 in the Big West. She allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout in 4.1 innings of work.
In Game 2, however, Hawaii's senior pitcher Brittany Hitchcock earned the complete-game win allowing three runs on nine hits with no walks and three strikeouts. It was her 11th complete game of the season. With the win, Hitchcock improved to 10-5 overall and 2-0 in conference.
After giving up an early two-run lead to the 49ers, Hawaii stormed back and scored seven runs in the second inning thanks to a Madison Veldman home run that scored three.
The 'Bows tacked on three more runs to extend their lead to 10-2 in the third. With the bases loaded and one out, Nicole Lopez lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that would score two runners after a throwing error.
In the bottom of the sixth, Callee Heen blasted a solo shot high over the right field fence to end the game with UH winning, 11-3 by way of mercy rule.
The Wahine will head to California for their second roadtrip of the season to take on Cal Poly in a three-game series in San Luis Obispo, Calif. starting with a single game on Friday, April 5 at 2:00 pm HT, followed by a doubleheader on April 6 starting at 10:00 a.m. HT.
