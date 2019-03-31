Goodwill Hawaii gets $3M for a new center to help thousands with career readiness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Goodwill Hawaii has received a $3 million grant for a new Career and Learning Center in Honolulu.
Goodwill says the new facility, which will be located at 1075 S. Beretania Street, will have classrooms, meeting spaces, and a computer lab to provide career advancement services to thousands.
The grant was provided by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.
“We are grateful for The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation for believing in our vision to expand our career advancement services to meet the growing needs of urban Honolulu residents,” Goodwill Hawaii President and CEO Laura Smith said in a statement.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to provide a new and enhanced experience for our program participants, shoppers and donors in Honolulu. None of it would be possible without the tremendous support from community and business partners like The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation,” she added.
Goodwill Hawaii began construction on the center earlier in the month and it is expected to open in mid-2020.
There is a similar center located in Kapolei.
