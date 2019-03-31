EMS: Shooting in Wahiawa leaves 1 dead, another injured

WAHIAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting that took place in Wahiahwa Sunday morning.
According to officials, it happened in the area of Kamehameha Highway at Kamananui Road just before 6 a.m.
Medics say a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound in stable condition.
Details surrounding what led up to the shooting is unclear at this time.
