Demonstrators take to the street to express anger over OSPCA’s policies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The outrage continues over an Oahu SPCA decision to euthanize two shelter dogs last week.
Demonstrators were out at the corner of Punchbowl and Beretania Streets on Saturday demanding the organization “tell the truth” about its policies.
The OSPCA calls itself a “no-kill” shelter, meaning only animals that are suffering, terminally ill, or a danger to those around them are euthanized.
But some argue, in this instance when behavioral problems were cited, that was not the case and that at least one of those dogs had a family ready to adopt it.
“We have walkers here that were able to walk Mama Mia and Nikki on a daily basis. We did take them on hikes. And you know, we just interacted with them,” Cyn Okido said.
Okido is a former volunteer with the Oahu SPCA. She says she was banned after disagreeing with the decision to put the dogs down. Others say they also faced similar consequences.
A shelter representative says the organization stands by its decision to euthanize the animals but hopes to discuss the concerns of their volunteers so they can return soon.
