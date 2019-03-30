Warrior football kicks off spring ball

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2019 college football season is still a few months away, but preparations for the new campaign are already underway as the Rainbow Warrior football team kicked off spring practice earlier this morning.
Entering his fourth year in charge of the Warriors, head coach Nick Rolovich is already pleased with what he’s seen from the first day of spring.
"It's much cleaner than the first day last year,” Rolovich said. “There is going to be so much teaching off of the film … we stay separate offense and defense through most of the day we do a lot of teaching the first two days and then we'll ramp it up when we get some pads on on Tuesday.”
Friday morning was the first of 14 schedule practices for Hawaii, which culminate in the team’s annual spring game at the end of April.
Here’s the full list of scheduled practices that are free and open to the public through the spring:
Saturday, March 30, 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 2, 7:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 4, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 6, 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 9, 7:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 11, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 13, 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 16, 7:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 18, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 20, 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 23, 7:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 25, 7:00 a.m.
Friday, April 26, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 27 (Spring Game), 4:00 p.m.
