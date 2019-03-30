Wahine snap 4-game losing streak to Long Beach State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team picked up their 20th win of the season in an impressive showing against Big West rival Long Beach State Friday night, picking up the 4-1 win at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Senior pitcher Brittany Hitchcock earned the complete-game win for Hawaii (20-9, 1-0 BWC), her 10th complete game of the year. She allowed one run on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
In the bottom of the second, the ‘Bows took a 1-0 lead on a two-out, RBI single to shallow center by Heather Cameron which drove in Cheeks Ramos.
In the third, Alyssa Sojka hit a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in Britnee Rossi to give the Wahine a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, pinch-hitter Jenna Kumabe drew a walk to force Mikaela Gandia-Mak across the plate with the bases load.. Later, Sissy Pantastico hit a sacrifice fly to score Rossi from third for a 4-0 lead.
The win snapped Hawaii’s four-game losing streak to the Beach.
The two teams will conclude their three-game series with a three-game series on Saturday, March 30 starting at 2:00 p.m. HT.
