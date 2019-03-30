TRAFFIC ALERT: Work to shut down westbound lanes of H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews will shut down westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei nightly from Sunday through Wednesday.
The closure will extend from the Makakilo/Kapolei off-ramp to the Campbell Industrial Park exit.
Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The state Transportation Department said the closure is needed as part of work for the Kapolei Interchange Project.
Subsequent closures through May could be needed, officials said.
