Services set for private school employee killed while kayaking off Kaaawa
(Image: Kahu Wendell Davis/Facebook)
By HNN Staff | March 30, 2019 at 3:47 AM GMT - Updated March 30 at 3:47 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Services have been set for a 63-year-old woman killed Thursday while kayaking off Kaaawa as part of a private school’s spring break outing.

Maria Davis was married to Mid-Pacific Institute’s chaplain, and was employed by the school.

She died along with a 5-year-old boy after getting into trouble about 150 yards offshore.

Services for Davis are set for April 13 at Kawaiahao Church. Visitation will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with services to follow.

Services will also be held Saturday at Kaneohe Congregational Church, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Diamond Head Memorial Cemetery.

