Services set for private school employee killed while kayaking off Kaaawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Services have been set for a 63-year-old woman killed Thursday while kayaking off Kaaawa as part of a private school’s spring break outing.
Maria Davis was married to Mid-Pacific Institute’s chaplain, and was employed by the school.
She died along with a 5-year-old boy after getting into trouble about 150 yards offshore.
Services for Davis are set for April 13 at Kawaiahao Church. Visitation will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with services to follow.
Services will also be held Saturday at Kaneohe Congregational Church, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Diamond Head Memorial Cemetery.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.