Queen’s named among nation’s best hospitals

Queen’s named among nation’s best hospitals
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 30, 2019 at 2:04 AM GMT - Updated March 30 at 2:04 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center has been named one of the nation’s best hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

The publication ranked Queen’s 87th in a list of 100 of the best hospitals in the United States.

No other Hawaii hospital made the list.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, took the no. 1 spot.

At No. 2: The Cleveland Clinic.

The ranking is based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient surveys, and the hospital’s performance.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.