Queen’s named among nation’s best hospitals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center has been named one of the nation’s best hospitals by Newsweek magazine.
The publication ranked Queen’s 87th in a list of 100 of the best hospitals in the United States.
No other Hawaii hospital made the list.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, took the no. 1 spot.
At No. 2: The Cleveland Clinic.
The ranking is based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient surveys, and the hospital’s performance.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.