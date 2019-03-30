Overnight lane closures start this weekend for the Kapolei Interchange Project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ongoing work for the Kapolei Interchange Project will require the closure of westbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway beginning this weekend.
The HDOT says the closures will begin Sunday between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor off ramp (Exit 1).
The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., with the last closure ending Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019.
Drivers will be detoured onto Makakilo Drive at Exit 2 and may continue on Farrington Highway. For more information, click here.
Drivers are urged to plan for added commute times during the project.
Additional closures will be needed for other projects throughout the month of April.
