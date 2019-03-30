No. 1 Hawaii records another sweep against UC San Diego

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team extended their win streak to 22 matches with another sweep over UC San Diego (25-15, 25-22, 25-17) Friday night at RIMAC Arena.
Hawaii (22-0, 5-0 BWC) has now won 66-straight sets to extend the NCAA record.
The Warriors tallied a season-high 12 blocks, including eight by middle blocker Patrick Gasman.
Stijn van Tilburg tallied a match-high 13 kills with no errors, hitting .650, while opposite Rado Parapunov added 11 kills on .389 hitting.
Saturday’s rematch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. HT at RIMAC Arena.
