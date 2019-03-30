Mililani man killed after being hit by a driver allegedly drunk and speeding, HPD says

KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man from Mililani was killed Saturday in the early morning hours after an accident in the Kaneohe area.
Honolulu police say it happened at the intersection of Likelike Highway and Kahekili Highway around 1:10 a.m.
According to a police investigation, the Mililani man was heading west on Likelike Highway. When he entered the intersection of the two highways, he was hit by a north-bound vehicle being driven by a 29-year-old Kaneohe man.
As a result of the collision, the 27-year-old’s vehicle flipped before coming to a final rest.
HPD says the Kaneohe man appeared to have been under the influence and speeding at the time of the crash.
The Mililani man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
A 24-year-old woman travelling with the Kaneohe man sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.
The suspected driver was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence, and criminal contempt.
The names of the parties involved have not yet been released.
This is Oahu’s 15th traffic fatality of 2019.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
