Kauai man wins lawsuit against Wilcox hospital over unwanted injection
Wilcox Memorial Hospital (File Image) (HNN File)
By HNN Staff | March 30, 2019 at 10:15 PM GMT - Updated March 30 at 10:21 PM

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been awarded thousands in a recent lawsuit against a Kauai hospital.

The Associated Press reports that Kauai resident Cameron Raymond was awarded more than $700,000 in damages after staff at the Wilcox Memorial Hospital Emergency Room gave him an injection against his will.

Raymond was a patient at the hospital in 2013, The Garden Island newspaper reports.

During his time there, staff injected him with antipsychotic drugs that left him incapacitated for months, AP reported.

Recently, a jury in Hawaii’s U.S. District Court unanimously concluded that the staff committed assault and battery and intentionally or recklessly inflicted emotional distress during the incident.

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said attorneys are reviewing the ruling and they were unable to provide further comment.

Jurors decided that the hospital was liable for $297,600 in compensatory damages and $425,000 in punitive damages.

The Associated Press and The Garden Island contributed to this report.

