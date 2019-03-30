Kauai man wins lawsuit against Wilcox hospital over unwanted injection

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been awarded thousands in a recent lawsuit against a Kauai hospital.
The Associated Press reports that Kauai resident Cameron Raymond was awarded more than $700,000 in damages after staff at the Wilcox Memorial Hospital Emergency Room gave him an injection against his will.
Raymond was a patient at the hospital in 2013, The Garden Island newspaper reports.
During his time there, staff injected him with antipsychotic drugs that left him incapacitated for months, AP reported.
Recently, a jury in Hawaii’s U.S. District Court unanimously concluded that the staff committed assault and battery and intentionally or recklessly inflicted emotional distress during the incident.
In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said attorneys are reviewing the ruling and they were unable to provide further comment.
Jurors decided that the hospital was liable for $297,600 in compensatory damages and $425,000 in punitive damages.
The Associated Press and The Garden Island contributed to this report.
