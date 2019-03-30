Kailua-Kona man could face a hate crime charge after allegedly assaulting an officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kailua-Kona man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident that endangered an officer.
On March 26, Hawaii Island police were responding to a report of a disorderly male on the shoreline, fronting a local restaurant on Kahakai Road.
The man, later identified as 31-year-old Shannon Ke, was on a rocky ledge overlooking the ocean.
As police made contact with him, a confrontation ensued causing the responding officer and Ke to tumble into the water, police said.
He was later arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer and criminal property damage.
Bail was set at $342,000.
Ke’s case however could be enhanced to a possible hate crime, as the Hawaii Tribune Herald reports.
In statements made and actions made by Ke, the deputy prosecutor said the case appears to have possibly been racially motivated.
A hate crime designation on a charge allows for extended imprisonment.
The Tribune Herald also reported that the officer involved was taken to a hospital for contusions to his head, face and bruising to his legs.
Ke made his first court appearance in Kona District Court Friday.
