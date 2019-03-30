Conference to highlight efforts to address suicide, state’s top cause of fatal injuries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Michael Thomas Rhoads was a beautiful young man.”
That’s how Kathleen Merriam chooses to remember her younger brother
But he also struggled with his self-image.
“He just didn’t seem to enjoy life,” she said. “On the outside, it looked like he was happy but I guess he wasn’t happy on the inside.”
At 27, he died by suicide.
It happened in Seattle but it underscores what happens in Hawaii at alarming rates.
Suicide is the no. 1 cause of fatal injuries in the state.
On average, 186 suicides occur in Hawaii every year.
The Health Department estimates three times as many people are hospitalized and five times as many go to emergency rooms for suicide-related injuries.
"Untold numbers that we actually don't have concrete are people who are thinking about suicide," said Nancy Deeley, coordinator of the Department of Health's Suicide Prevention branch.
She said the ages most at risk are teenagers, so the state’s involving schools and students in suicide prevention.
“There is some legislation that’s happening now where the Board of Education would require school staff personnel to have training in suicide prevention, and how it relates to youth,” she said.
More emphasis is being placed on suicide prevention education on the neighbor islands, where suicide rates exceed Oahu’s.
And coming up next month, the 2019 Prevent Suicide Hawaii Statewide Conference will teach attendees what to look for to better understand if someone’s contemplating suicide.
“We think that this is a way to really get the public aware of what’s happening in terms of suicide and that it’s preventable,” Deeley said.
To register for the conference, click here.
Merriam works in mental health and suicide prevention. She said it’s important for families to address suicide and to intervene if they suspect a family member is having suicidal thoughts.
"Don't be afraid of talking to people about it. It may be uncomfortable but so could the results of a suicide," Merriam said.
She said her brother took his life 10 years ago and it still hurts.
If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, call The Crisis Line of Hawaii.
On Oahu, the number is (808) 832-3100. On Neighbor islands call 1-800-753-6879.
The toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.