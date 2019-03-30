Caught on camera: 2 women fight in the middle of MA highway

DANVERS, MA (WCVB/CNN) - Massachusetts drivers on Route 128 got an eyeful Friday morning.
Two women got out of their cars and fought on the road. Multiple witnesses called in to alert police, but by the time they got to the scene, the women were gone.
Stunned drivers recorded the two women brawling in the southbound lanes.
“This could have gone south and been very dangerous,” said Lt. Michael Harvey with Danvers police.
State police are just as shocked. They say it appears one of the drivers may have inadvertently cut off the other on the highway, leading to the rage.
Amazingly, the women weren't hurt.
Another driver appeared to try to calm them down.
Now, state police are considering charges as they sort out who escalated the violence.
"There are ways to settle disputes. It doesn't have to be in the middle of the highway," Harvey said.
Police have contacted one woman but want to follow-up with the other woman involved
