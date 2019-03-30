‘Bows blowout UC Irvine in Big West opener

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii put an end to UC Irvine’s eight-game win streak with a dominant 10-2 showing Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
The Warriors (11-14, 1-0 BWC) opened up Big West play with a bang, jumping out to a 4-1 against UC Irvine’s All-American pitcher, Andre Pallante.
UC Irvine (16-5, 0-1 BWC) entered the weekend ranked in the various national polls -- as high as No. 19 in the Baseball America Top 25 -- but Hawaii was able to get going early and often.
In their past two outings, the ‘Bows have scored 25 runs in back-to-back wins.
With a 4-1 advantage going into the sixth, the Warriors added six runs in the frame thanks to Scotty Scott before Ethan Lopez unloaded the bases with a triple for a 9-1 lead.
Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport went 5.1 innings, yielding just one run on four hits with four strikeouts for his first career win. Colin Ashworth followed by going the next 2.2 innings with two strikeouts, and one run on two hits. Scott Bellina went the final 1.0 inning without giving up a run.
At the plate, Lopez went 2-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Hawaii to victory.
Game 2 of the series is set for at 6:35 p.m. HT at Les Murakami Stadium.
