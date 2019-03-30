Boat strikes humpback whale calf off south Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humpback whale calf was injured this week when it was hit by a boat in waters off south Maui, NOAA officials confirmed.
The incident happened March 27.
A team from NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary responded to the scene and found a live humpback calf with injuries “consistent with a vessel collision.”
The calf was with an adult humpback whale, presumably its mother.
Officials did not say how badly the animal was hurt or whether it was expected to survive.
NOAA said the incident is under investigation, and underscores the need to watch out for humpback whales while they’re in Hawaiian waters.
Whale strikes and other marine animal emergencies can be reported to NOAA’s statewide hotline: 1-888-256-9840.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.