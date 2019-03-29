Whats Trending: Maryland trip, dancing doctor, Dora trailer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s trending, Howard is on vacation and has sent a picture of him and his dad, who is 99 and turns 100 on Sunday!
Also, Tony Adkins is known as the dancing doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Orange county. When he was interviewed about his dancing efforts, he said basically, that these kids are often in pain, trapped in a hospital bed or stuck in a brace.
Finally, the new trailer for “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” has been released.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.