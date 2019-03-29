Under plea deal, former high-ranking union official pleads guilty to identity theft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former high-ranking ILWU official Nate Lum pleaded guilty Thursday to identity theft in federal court.
Lum also admitted he failed to file federal tax returns. But under a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a theft charge against him.
Sources said the case against Lum is connected to a broader federal racketeering investigation targeting the waterfront.
“Most likely, this is going to lead to subsequent indictments," said defense attorney Myles Breiner.
“The fact is that the Longshoremens’ union has always been a target. They’ve been subject to a number of investigations.”
The 61-year-old Lum previously served as division director for the ILWU, where he once earned more $200,000 a year.
That union represents more than 1,000 dock workers, giving him considerable clout on the waterfront.
In court, Lum admitted to taking $33,0000 in Social Security payments intended for his deceased father.
He faces a mandatory two years in prison for the identity theft charge. The theft charge that’s being dismissed is punishable by up to 10 years.
His sentencing is scheduled for July 30.
