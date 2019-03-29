Showers moving through the state, more big surf on the way

A High Surf Advisory is posted for most north and west shores. Overlapping north and west-northwest swells expected over the weekend through the first half of the upcoming week will keep the surf up along exposed north and west facing shores each day. Surf will climb to advisory levels Friday through Friday night as the aforementioned north-northwest swell builds down the island chain. As this source begins to lower, a long-period west- northwest swell will build across the waters late Friday night into Saturday. A similar reinforcement is expected to fill in Sunday night through Monday and hold into Tuesday before gradually lowering through midweek.